The 11 Electorates With The Highest Total HELP Debts In Australia Have Been Revealed

Thanks to a cheeky drop of data from the Parliamentary Library, the electorates with the highest amount of HELP debt in Australia have been revealed. Some seats accumulated over a BILLION dollars in student debt all by themselves, which has politicians calling for more to be done.

Many of the seats with the highest debt are held by extremely high-profile politicians — including the Prime Minister himself — which have been conveniently listed for you.

As well as the amount of unpaid student debt in each of the top 11 electorates, I am also going to use my stupid brain to teach you a (somewhat) fun fact about each seat or its MP, because I spent my primary school lunchtimes learning about politics. Please, I need this. Cheers.

Also I’m not gonna lie, some of these numbers are pretty bloody huge. So if you’re the type of person who no longer opens the HELP debt tab on your ATO account because of how anxiety-inducing it is… strap in for a bad time!

Which electorates have the highest student debt in Australia?

11. Wentworth, NSW

Total HELP debt: $626,231,954

The division of Wentworth was known for being one of the safest Liberal seats in the country, which was taken by ‘Teal’ independent Allegra Spender in the 2022 Federal election.

Seat of Wentworth. Source: Wikipedia.

It was once held by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and then a guy included his Year 12 results on his campaign flyers.

Anyway, he’s gone now — but the HELP debts are not! Like at all!

10. Barton, NSW

Total HELP debt: $673,087,805

Barton is currently held by Labor’s Linda Burney, AKA the first Aboriginal woman to be elected as a federal MP.

Seat of Barton. Source: Wikipedia.

The electorate was created and first held by Australia’s first PM, Edmund Barton. Despite my immense political knowledge, I have no idea where he got the name from.

9. Bennelong, NSW

Total HELP debt: $747,942,147

Bennelong is an interesting seat because it was held by John Howard for a historic 33 years, from 1974 up until he lost it in the 2007 Federal Election. This made Howard the second-ever PM to lose his own seat while in office (the first was Stanley Bruce).

Seat of Bennelong. Source: Wikipedia.

Historically a safe Liberal seat, it’s now held by Labor’s Jerome Laxale and grows increasingly more marginal each election.

8. Reid, NSW

Total HELP debt: $772,862,570

Found in Sydney’s western suburbs, Reid gets to be all super important because it is a key seat. This means that whenever it gets called, both the election and Antony Green get closer to climaxing.

Seat of Reid. Source: Wikipedia.

In the last election, it was won by Sally Sitou with an 8.4 per cent swing to Labor. Yes, eight is huge, probably too big actually. The big ones scare me.

7. Grayndler, NSW

Total HELP debt: $801,963,299

You may recognise the seat of Grayndler because it is currently held by Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Totally unrelated, but he completed an economics degree in 1984 at the University of Sydney and paid diddly squat for it.

Seat of Grayndler. Source: Wikipedia.

He got it for free because Gough Whitlam‘s Labor Government made university free in the 1970s. Isn’t that nifty? Maybe consider doing that again Albo. Cheers.

6. Macnamara, Vic

Total HELP debt: $842,364,005

Macnamara’s incumbent MP is Labor’s Josh Burns, who is the only member to hold the seat. This is not because politicians are ancient, but because the seat was only created in 2019 after the seat of Melbourne Ports was killed.

Seat of Macnamara. Source: Wikipedia.

Just kidding. Seats don’t die. They get redistributed and boundaries get redrawn to better reflect the population density of that location. Quite literally democracy manifest.

5. Higgins, Vic

Total HELP debt: $844,399,838

The key seat of Higgins is held by Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, making her the first Labor member to ever hold the seat. She won it in 2022 in one of the biggest “Ohhhhhhh shitttttt, we are so screwed” moments for the Liberal Party that election.

Seat of Higgins. Source: Wikipedia.

This seat was first held by Harold Holt in 1949, up until he went swimming with the fishes in 1967. They did not rename this electorate after him, but instead gave that honour to the division containing the beach he disappeared at. A pool was also named after him, because we are a deeply unserious country.

4. Wills, Vic

Total HELP debt: $929,253,392

Another safe Labor seat, Peter Khalil is currently the MP for Wills. Mostly it’s a battle for who owns it between the Greens and Labor, with the latter holding by a margin of 8.2 per cent.

Seat of Wills. Source: Wikipedia.

Wills was once held by former PM Bob Hawke, and any boss who sacks me for not putting more effort into this fact is a bum. (That’s a riff on an iconic Bob Hawke quote. Did you know that? It’s important to me that you know that.)

3. Sydney, NSW

Total HELP debt: $971,619,022

The seat of Sydney is found in Sydney, and has been held since 1998 by Tanya Plibersek. A fun fact about Plibersek is that she is currently Minister for the Environment, and keeps opening coal mines.

A fun fact about Sydney is that nothing is affordable here. We have almost a billion dollars of HELP debt shared between 28K people here, and that much money could afford half a week’s rent.

Seat of Sydney. Source: Wikipedia.

A fun fact about those two fun facts is neither of them were fun. Welcome to the show.

2. Brisbane, QLD

Total HELP debt: $1,130,535,277

The division of Brisbane is home to 125K voters, and they love to swing… their votes. Won by the Greens’ Stephen Bate in the 2022 Election based on preferential votes.

Seat of Brisbane. Source: Wikipedia.

You will note that we have passed over the BILLION dollar mark now, and yet there is one more electorate who will take out the top spot.

1. Melbourne, Vic

Total HELP debt: $1,314,003,447

Ta-da! The electorate of Melbourne (which includes the city of Melbourne) is the seat in Australia with the highest total amount of student debt! Finally, something that Melbourne has beaten Sydney in that the winner won’t want to brag about.

Seat of Melbourne. Source: Wikipedia.

Held by Greens’ leader Adam Bandt since 2010, Bandt is one of the few politicians on this list who is actively calling for Parliament to entirely wipe all student debt in Australia.

And in case you want an even deeper breakdown of the numbers, here they are all again along with the average student debt of an individual in each seat!

Electorate Individuals w/ student debt Total HELP debt Average debt Wentworth 19,706 $626,231,954 $31,779 Barton 21,413 $673,087,805 $31,433 Bennelong 23,805 $747,942,147 $31,419 Reid 23,622 $772,862,570 $32,717 Grayndler 24,956 $801,963,299 $32,135 Macnamara 26,948 $842,364,005 $31,259 Higgins 26,388 $844,399,838 $32,000 Wills 29,676 $929,253,392 $31,313 Sydney 28,771 $971,619,022 $33,771 Brisbane 36,133 $1,130,535,277 $31,288 Melbourne 38,115 $1,314,003,447 $34,475 Source: Parliamentary Library/The Greens.

What’s being done about student debt in Australia?

In the 2024 Federal Budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced that HELP loans would no longer be indexed along with the inflation rate (CPI), or by the rising of wages (WPI, but by whatever of the two rates is lower.

This meant that a huge $3 billion of student debts were wiped from the ATO accounts of desperate Australians trying to pay off the loans. However, politicians have quickly pointed out that more needs to be done.

Mehreen Faruqi (and Adam Bandt). (Photo by Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

“The Government is squeezing billions out of students to balance their budget while handing over billions to subsidize coal and gas companies,” stated Senator Mehreen Faruqi.

She pointed out that many politicians in Parliament at the moment all received free degrees, including Albanese, and have made calls for the same opportunity to be given to the current generation of students.