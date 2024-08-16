10 Of The Best Afterpay Day Sale On The Internet RN, Including Sephora, Dyson & More

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I don’t know about you, but my social media is a sea of Afterpay Day sales right now. The massive online sale event has officially kicked off for 2024, and there are savings on everything from fashion and beauty to homewares, tech and sex toys. Big-name brands like Sephora, Dyson, Emma Sleep, THE ICONIC, Adore Beauty and more are dropping discounts left, right and centre and they’re all as good as the last.

There are so many good sales happening it’s hard to know where to look. So, in the spirit of being very demure, very mindful, we’ve found the top ten Afterpay Day sales for 2024.

The 10 Best Afterpay Day Sales in Australia for 2024

We’ve found the best sales across fashion, homewares, beauty, sexual wellness, tech and more. You’re welcome!

If you’ve always dreamt of owning one of Dyson’s cult-famous vacuum cleaners, now is your chance. You can score up to 45 per cent off select products, including up to $600 off the Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum, $572 off the V15s Detect Submarine Complete vacuum, $500 off the Gen5detect Complete vacuum and the Gen5outsize Complete. Shop Dyson’s Afterpay Day Sale

Everything from men’s and women’s clothing to beauty products and homewares has been slashed by up to 30-40 per cent, so you’re bound to find some fresh ‘fits ahead of spring. Shop THE ICONIC’s Afterpay Day sale

Lovehoney is offering up to 70 per cent off a range of best-sellers, including toys from We-Vibe, Womanizer, Lovehoney, Arcwave and more. Shop Lovehoney’s Afterpay Day sale

Beauty Pass members can enjoy 20 per cent off when they spend over $120, or 15 per cent off with no minimum spend. All you have to do is log in and use the code ‘AFTERPAY’ at the checkout. P.S. If you’re not a Beauty Pass member, it’s free to sign up. Shop Sephora’s Afterpay Day sale

Moments Condoms is throwing a 20 per cent off sitewide when you enter the code ‘AFTERPAY20’ at the checkout. We highly (HIGHLY) recommend the Mega Thin 3.0 condoms… just saying. Shop Moments Condoms Afterpay Day sale

For all the girlies gearing up for summer dinner parties, No.22 Home is slinging 20 per cent off selected products when you use the code ‘AFTERYAY’ at checkout. Shop No.22 Home’s Afterpay Day sale

You can currently score up to 40 per cent off a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and hot tools thanks to Adore Beauty’s big sale. So if you’ve been hanging on to the absolute dregs of your shampoo, it’s time to throw that shit out and buy a freshie. Shop Adore Beauty’s Afterpay Day sale

The good folks over at Cotton On are slashing up to 50 per cent off select styles. So you refresh your spring wardrobe for as little as $40. How good?! Shop Cotton On’s Afterpay Day sale

And finally, Koala! Those good beans are dropping up to 30 per cent off sitewide, so you can land yourself a new bed, mattress, couch, desk, etc. for cheap during its sales. Side note: look at this good boy on the sofa hahaha. Shop Koala’s Afterpay Day sale

Shop more Afterpay Day sales

