Yoohoo, There’s A Big Winter Blowout On RN Thanks To eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale

Hey kid, you want some deals? Well, right now eBay’s dishing them out in bulk thanks to its Plus Weekend Sale. You can expect to see huge discounts on your fave brands from Samsung to Apple to Dyson and more. Cheap as chips, I tell ya! Cheap as chips.
Table of Contents
What is the eBay Plus Weekend Sale and how do you get in on the action?
Alright, hold the phone. What in the world is the eBay Plus Weekend Sale? Well, folks, eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale is an annual shopping event that features thousands of deals that’s much like Click Frenzy or Black Friday, but exclusive to – you guessed – eBay!
From now until midnight on Sunday, 28 May, old mate eBay will be dropping a fresh batch of deals daily at 10am, each with their own unique discount codes. But you gotta get in fast because they’re selling quick.
For example, a hot pair of discounted Apple AirPods disappeared within the first hour and soon after a PS5 bundle that was going for a total steal, mind you, was goneskies.
If you wanna get in on all this action, then you gotta sign up as an eBay Plus member. What’s that? Well, I’m glad you asked!
Ebay Plus is a subscription service that gives you exclusive access to offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items for a wee $4.99 a month (or you can be cheeky and get a 30-day free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge). You can sign up to be an eBay Plus member here.
Below, we’ve compiled a big fat list of all the best bargains worth shopping, from a Nintendo Switch OLED console to our all-time fave Dyson vacuum cleaners. Now shop, my pretties, shop!
The Best 2023 eBay Plus Weekend Deals
The best home appliance deals
Image: Dyson
- Dyson HP00 Pure Hot + Cool purifying fan heater (Black/Nickel) – now $499 with the code PWEPURI (usually $749)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $549 with the code PWESNS (usually $999)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $736.00 with the code PWESNS (usually $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $1,499.99)
- Eufy G20 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $379.00 with the code PWESNS (usually $599.00)
- Eufy G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum – now $339.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $500.94)
- KitchenAid 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – now $428.22 with the code PWESNS (usually $699.00)
- Roborock S7+ Plus – now $1,157.40 with the code PWE22 (down from $1,993.95)
- Roborock Q7 Robot Vacuum – now $572.48 with the code PWE22 (usually $943.95)
- Roborock Q7 MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $749.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $1,199.99)
- Samsung Ultimate Air Purifier AX90 – now $449 with the code PWESPUR (usually $539)
The best tech deals
Image: Apple/Samsung
- Apple iPad 9th Gen WiFi 64GB MK2K3X/A (Space Grey) – now $449 with the code PWEIPAD9 (usually $519)
- Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi 64GB (3rd Gen) MN873X/A – now $159 with the code PWEATV3 (usually $218)
- Edifier MS50A Bluetooth Smart Speaker – now $124.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $179.99)
- HP EliteBook 835 G9 Laptop (Ryzen 5 6600U) – now $1,273.95 with the code PWE22 (usually $2,665.95)
- HP 24″ E24 G4 FHD Office Monitor – now $199 with the code PWEMON (usually $319)
- JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $479.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $629.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 11 inch Chromebook – now $259 with the code PWEIDEA (usually $379)
- Manan Dash Camera – now $55 with the code PWEDASH (usually $78.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $104.97 with the code PWE10 (usually $299)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) – now $329.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $399.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB SM-F926 (Phantom Black) – now $999 with the code PWEFOLD3 (usually $1,244.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly-Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) – now $199 with the code PWEHEAPH (usually $288)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 7.1 Gaming Headset – now $95.34 with the code PWE10 (usually $139)
- XGIMI MoGo Pro+ DLP 3D Projector – now $709.99 with the code PWESNS (usually $999.99)
The best gaming deals
Image: Sony
- Instant Sports Tennis + Nickelodeon Kart Racers + Chicken Range Switch + Super Street Racers Bundle – now $39 with the code PWETEN (usually $89)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Console – now $423.50 with the code PWE22 (usually $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – now $84.20 with the code PWE22 (usually $119.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $623.96 with the promo code PWE22 (usually $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console + Extra Controller Bundle – now $694.16 with the promo code PWE22 (usually $889.95)
- PlayStation 5 VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $772.16 with the promo code PWE22 (usually $989.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Headset – now $79 with the code PWEHEAD (usually $239)
Editors note: Discounts will only be displayed and applied when using the unique eBay Plus Weekend code at checkout.