I sure hope you like deals, folks, because eBay‘s currently dishing them out in bulk. If you haven’t been keeping up, Australia’s number one shopping destination is currently running its eBay Plus Weekend Sale, with just over a weeks worth of mega-deals across tech, homewares, and everything in between. You can expect to see huge discounts on brands like Microsoft, Philips, Samsung, Apple, Dyson and more. If that sounds like music to your ears, ya welcome!

The cherry on top? eBay will be dropping a fresh batch of deals daily at 8am and 12pm with unique discount codes — but you have to get in fast because they’re selling quick. All you need to do to take advantage of these offers is sign up as an eBay Plus member. What’s that? Glad you asked!

eBay Plus is a membership subscription service that gives you exclusive access to offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items for just $4.99 a month (or you can be cheeky and get a 30-day free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge). You can sign up to be an eBay Plus member here.

You can check out some of the best picks for yourself below.

The Best eBay Plus Weekend Sales to Shop

Y’all know how much we love a sucky boi sale! But if you’re new here, let’s just say that this is one of the best handstick vacuums on the market, so you probably should invest while it’s on sale. You can also score the Dyson V8 Animal Extra for $250 off right now ($549, usually $799) using the code: ‘PWEV8’ at the checkout.

Where to buy: eBay ($499, usually $849)

It’s always a good day when an Apple product is on sale! During the eBay Plus Weekend sale, you can score $60 off this 9th Gen iPad. While $60 off doesn’t sound like much, Apple users will know that discounts on iPads, iPhones and Macbooks are few and far between, so we’ll take what we can get. Use the code: ‘PWEIPAD’ for $60 off at the checkout.

Where to buy: eBay ($669, usually $729)

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, we politely ask, what the fuck are you waiting for? Use the code ‘PWEXTRA20’ to get some cash off this Kitchen Couture Air Fryer. The advanced air circulating technology ensures your food is cooked evenly and with maximum flavour, and it’s fitted with seven preset cooking modes so you can just set and forget until you hear that sweet, sweet ‘ding!’

Where to buy: eBay ($87.96, usually $399)

Look, you really don’t need to fork out hundreds of dollarydoos to get a good quality massage gun. This Everfit one does the job for less than half the price! It comes with six different massage heads and a powerful 20V brushless high-torque motor that operates quietly and provides rapid bursts of pressure.

Where to buy: eBay ($68.95, usually $137.90)

If you love shouting out to Siri to have her do shit for you on your phone, you’ll probably froth having a virtual assistant like the Google Nest at your fingertips. No matter where you are in the house, this little smart home device allows you to create customisable voice commands and control compatible smart objects in your home like lights, alarms, and appliances. How ~fancy~? You can also get instant access to your playlists, schedule, timers and more.

To sweeten the deal, its durable fabric top is made from 100% recycled bottles. How’s that for an epic all-rounder? Use ‘PWENEST’ at eBay’s sale checkout to snag the bargain.

Where to buy: eBay ($65.80, usually $79)

If we had a dollar for every time our phones died when we desperately needed them, we’d be rolling in enough money to buy a seriously overpriced house in Sydney. Sounds familiar? Probs time to invest in a portable charger, and hey, this one’s on sale for $9 during the eBay Plus Weekend when you use the code ‘PWECHARGE’ at the checkout. Nice!

Where to buy: eBay ($9, usually $19.95)

PSA: Gamers, we’ve got a little deal for you. Dell’s 27″ QHD gaming monitor is down to just $407 right now when you use the code ‘PWEDELL’ at the checkout. Fitted with blazing-fast IPS technology and stunning colour coverage for tear-free, stutter-free gameplay, it’s defs worth checking out.

Where to buy: eBay ($409, usually $799)

These deals will be available from today and are while stocks last, so get cracking on that sign up to avoid missing out. You know you want to.

Editors note: Discounts will only be displayed and applied when using the unique eBay Plus Weekend code at checkout.