The AFL has confirmed it is investigating a video which shows Richmond Tigers star Dustin Martin allegedly groping a woman without consent after it surfaced on social media this week.

Per The Age, a spokesperson for the AFL said the league became aware of the photo posted online and was seeking more information on it. It is unclear when the video was originally taken or how long it has been online for.

The video shows Martin allegedly groping a topless woman without her knowledge while he is carrying drinks through a venue.

The footage shows the woman chatting with another man while she sits on his lap. Martin is seen walking past behind her with a drink before sliding his hand around her body to grope her breast. It is unknown whether the woman consented to Martin touching her or if she gave consent to being filmed.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said he was “not too sure” about the footage when questioned about whether he knew about it at a presser on Wednesday afternoon.

The Richmond Football Club is yet to issue a statement about the AFL’s investigation into the video or the footage itself. Dustin Martin has also not spoken publicly about the leaked video.

At the time of writing, Martin is still named on the Richmond Tigers’ team list for its elimination final against Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Thursday night.