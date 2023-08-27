Two Aussies On A Euro Trip Are In Hospital After Literally Falling Off A Cliff In Dubrovnik

Two Australians have been severely injured after plunging more than five metres from a cliff fortress in the popular European travel destination of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Per reporting by The Weekend Australian, a 34-year-old man has had to go through emergency surgery and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A woman aged 26 remains in intensive care.

Their fall is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at around 2:30am.

According to the Daily Mail, they were leaning up against a wall before losing their footing and plunging five metres.

The local Dubrovnik-Neretva authorities have concluded that intoxication with alcohol was to blame for the incident.

The 26-year-old woman reportedly had a blood alcohol reading (BAC) of 0.3.

For reference, you are required to have a BAC lower than 0.05 to drive a car in Australia.

At 0.3, the woman’s level would’ve been approximately six times this, meaning she likely would have likely been highly impaired.

Blackouts are also known to occur at that level of intoxication.

The man’s BAC was reportedly 0.21.

The identities of the two Australians have not yet been made public.

The incident occurred near Fort Lovrijenac, often nicknamed “Dubrovnik’s Gibraltar”.

The fort, perched 37 metres above sea level, became famous after it was used as a filming location in Game of Thrones.

Fans of the series would recognise the spot as the Red Keep in King’s Landing in the second and third seasons of the show.

