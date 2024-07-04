Dua Lipa Was Approached By A TikTok Busker At Glastonbury & The Cringe Video Has Gone Viral

I’m all for people shooting their shot and thanks to TikTok, it’s been made all the more easier to follow along as people do just that. Including those who have the balls to walk straight up to a Grammy Award-winning artist à la Dua Lipa with zero fucks to give and perform an all-original song.

In case you’re not chronically online or simply don’t give a shit (in which case, what are you doing reading this, huh?), one fella did just that at this year’s go-around of the UK’s famous Glastonbury Festival, which Lipa was headlining.

To say it was a smidge awkward would be an understatement.

Taking to the little clock app in July, TikToker Liam C posted a clip of him performing his song “Don’t Stress” for the singer, which is a very apt title considering Miss Ma’am seemed extremely of the sorts as he approached her amid the Glasto crowd.

After apologising for bothering her mid-convo, the Camden-based busker launched into his song on the ukulele, which lasted approximately 30 seconds before Lipa put a stop to his Ed Sheeran-ry.

“Love it mate, so good,” she awkwardly told him, before giving him an equally awkward hug, then Houdini’d the fuck out of there with her actor beau Callum Turner.

“Dua Lipa likes my tune,” he wrote over the post, but TBH, “like” is a very loose term for what she seemed to be experiencing.

Under duress? Perhaps. Mentally willing him to evaporate? Definitely.

But y’know. Kudos to him. I wouldn’t even have the kahunas to breathe in her direction, let alone perform.

The “unbelievable cringe” TikTok, which has over one million views and more than 50K likes, has since morphed into a shit-ton of memes and reactions, which is exactly what I like to see from content that makes me want to gnaw my arm off.

“I cannot stop watching that awful busker man accosting Dua Lipa and seeing her soul slowly leave her body omg,” one netizen penned on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A second urged her to “blink twice if you need help.”

“Thinking of starting a GoFundMe to support Dua Lipa through the trauma of being assaulted by that random bloke with the ukulele at Glastonbury and having to stand there politely for 30 seconds,” another mused.

“Ukuleles are an ordeal no one should have to face, pop superstar or not.”

And as someone who has quite literally been Wonderwall-ed by a man on a ukulele, I concur.