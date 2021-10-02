A drunk missing man in Turkey accidentally joined his own search party after he was reported missing and that’s the energy I’m striving for post-Melbourne lockdown TBH.

According to News.com.au, the 50 year old man named Beyan Mutlu was declared missing after a night out with friends, but ended up wandering off into a forest… as you do.

After a number of hours, his friends and family began a search party looking for him. Little did Mutlu know, that the search party he stumbled upon in the forest was for him.

I can see it now, you’re drunk walking around a forest, see a search party and think “yep, I’m going to be a good samaritan and help”… you slowly sober up and realise it’s your name they’ve been calling the whole time.

And yeah that’s basically what happened when the rescue group started calling out Mutlu’s name and he responded: “I am here.”

The missing man was then taken aside by a rescue worker, who asked him for a statement.

“Don’t punish me too harshly, officer,” he reportedly said.

“My father will kill me.”

Same, Mutlu, same.

I don’t know if it’s the 246 days in lockdown, but being so drunk that I accidentally join my own search party really appeals to me. It reminds me of the days I used to go to festivals and ‘go missing’ for hours according to my friends, just because I wanted to see Wolfmother and they wanted to see Flight Facilities.

I said the joker is a wanted man. He makes his way all across the land. See him sifting through the sand. So I’ll tell you all the story… about the joker and the thief in the night.