Viral internet sensation Paul L. Vasquez (aka Yosemitebear or ‘Double Rainbow Guy’) has sadly died at the age of 57.

According to the Modesto Bee, Vasquez died in the early hours of Saturday morning in a Central California hospital emergency department. His cause of death is currently unknown, but he recently posted about getting tested for COVID-19 on his Facebook page, revealing he found out about another health condition during testing.

Vasquez won our hearts back in 2010 when he shared a video of a double rainbow on his YouTube account. Although the rainbow itself was pretty impressive, that isn’t why the video amassed a whopping 46 million views. No, it was Paul’s incredible reaction that quickly went viral for its wholesomeness.

“It’s a double rainbow all the way across the sky!” he proclaims in the 3-minute video. “What does it all mean?”

According to the caption, “it was rainbowing for at least an hour” when Paul captured the footage on January 8 2010.

“It was incredible. The camera could not capture the vivid intensity and brightness. Look into the mirror, look into your soul!”

Vasquez went on to be one of the first examples of a viral video star, resulting in appearances on prominent television shows and advertising deals with major companies like Delta Airlines and Microsoft.

Despite being an open cannabis user (and grower), Vasquez repeatedly asserted that he wasn’t high during the video, and was merely enjoying the true beauty of nature.

It’s a sad day, but the wholesome double rainbow video is still available on Paul’s YouTube channel, so you can remember him in all his glory one more time.

RIP Paul Vasquez.