If anybody had ‘Donald Trump shares video of supporters yelling “white power” at protesters’ on their 2020 bingo cards, it’s time to mark that square off. That is a thing that happened. In a rare move, Trump deleted the tweet and a spokesperson claimed he had no idea what he was sharing, but take that with a trillion grains of salt.

Trump retweeted the video over the weekend, which showed rival protesters in Florida yelling at each another. When one of the anti-Trump protesters told the pro-Trump group they were racist, the Trump supporter responded by throwing up a fist and yelling, “White power”.

Here’s the video:

Trump shared the clip with a message of thanks to his supporters – a.k.a. the ones yelling “white power” in the video.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” he said, referring to a Florida retirement home.

He was rebuked by the only Black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, who told CNN’s State of the Union program that Trump’s actions were “indefensible”.

“It was so profanity-laced, the entire thing was offensive — certainly the comment about the white power was offensive,” Scott said.

“It’s indefensible. We should take it down.”

Democrats were also quick to slam Trump, with Democratic hopeful Joe Biden likening it to Trump’s “very fine people” comments about the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Later, the tweet was deleted from Trump’s account, with a White House spokesperson denying Trump knew what he was sharing.

“He did not hear the one statement made on the video,” spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

“What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

Ah, of course.

Image: AAP / Twitter