Donald Trump Issues Crazed Letter To Followers After Being Found Guilty Of 34 Charges In Court

This morning, former President of the United States Donald Trump officially became the first US president to be convicted of felony crimes after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Now, the convicted felon has responded with an email sent out to his mindless followers urging them to make an “immediate pushback” that “will go down in history”.

In the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City today, a 12-member jury found Donald Trump did in fact pay hush money to former adult-film star Stormy Daniels, and then proceeded to hide this payment through falsified business records during his election campaign in 2016.

Following the trial, Trump maintained his innocence, ranting about the court proceedings being “rigged”.

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” he said outside of the court, per the ABC.

“This is a rigged trial. A disgrace. They wouldn’t give us a venue change.

“The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.”

This image brings me great joy (Source: Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images).

What was in Trump’s email sent out to supporters?

Trump followed up his out-of-court ramblings with an email sent out to his mail subscribers (half of whom I assume are subscribed just to laugh at the man), slamming current president Joe Biden, maintaining his innocence and vaguely hinting towards another round of violent action.

“I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” he wrote.

“They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!

“But with your support at this moment in history, WE WILL WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

I know his supporters can’t really read, thus the all caps, but unfortunately I also know this shit works on them.

READ MORE Donald Trump Has Officially Been Found Guilty Of 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Records

“Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message — right here, right now — that his chances of a second term END TODAY!” he continued.

“BUT FOR THAT TO HAPPEN, OUR IMMEDIATE PUSHBACK MUST BE SO MASSIVE, IT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY! WE MUST MAKE JOE BIDEN REGRET EVER COMING AFTER US!

“Before the day is over, I’m calling on TEN MILLION pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say, ‘I STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP!’

“Remember, YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY!”

The email contained buttons that read “I STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP”. To be honest I do not want to know what pressing the button would link out to. Probably a GIF of Trump shooting the American flag out of his nostrils.

Convicted felon Donald Trump arriving at Trump Tower in New York City. (Source: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images).

Will Trump go to jail?

While Trump was not taken to prison after his trial, he is out on bail, and will be formally sentenced on July 11.

This was also the first of his many criminal cases to go to trial, so there is still much more to come.