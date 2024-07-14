On Saturday US time, former US President Donald Trump was whisked off a stage during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in what appears to be an assassination attempt. Here’s everything we know about the alleged shooter.

Who shot President Donald Trump?

The FBI has confirmed the shooter to be 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania,” they said in a statement, obtained by CNN News.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

Per the publication, Crooks was a registered Republican who made a “small contribution” to a Democratic-aligned group.

What happened to Donald Trump?

Chaos broke out during Trump‘s Pennsylvania campaign rally after gunshots were heard.

Trump was seen clutching onto his ear as security guards jumped on stage to shield the Republican candidate.

Soon after, Trump re-emerged, surrounded by security, with blood on his face and fist in the air. He was then whisked away.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

The US Secret Service confirmed they killed the shooter. They also said that the incident would be investigated as an assassination attempt.

Was the shooter attending the Donald Trump rally?

Butler Country District Attorney Richard A Goldinger said the shooter did not attend the rally and was outside of the venue.

“I don’t know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds, and I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out, how he got there,” Goldinger said in an interview with CNN.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. (Image source: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Although the exact location of the shooter has not been shared, a rally participant also claimed they saw someone standing on a roof before the gunshots began.

“As Trump started I noticed two officers looking for something or somebody. So I was looking around myself and saw a guy on top of one of the buildings go in between one building to the next and went and told the officer that he was up there,” the witness claimed to CBS News.

A witness to the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, says he saw the gunman on a roof and flagged the suspect to police right before shots rang out. https://t.co/nSwmWOaGFa pic.twitter.com/exD1ONtdih — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2024

What weapon did the shooter use at the Donald Trump rally?

The shooter is believed to have used an AR-style rifle, ABC News reports.

“The shooter at the Trump rally fired as many as 8 rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue, law enforcement sources told ABC News,” ABC News journalist Katherine Faulders shared on X.

The shooter at the Trump rally fired as many as 8 rounds from an AR style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The shooter was 200-300 yards away at the time of the gunfire, the sources said. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 14, 2024

What happened to the Donald Trump rally shooter?

In a statement to X, Chief of Communications for the US Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the shooter was killed after the incident occurred.

“US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” Guglielmi shared.

He also confirmed that one spectator was killed and two more were critically injured.

“The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation,” he wrote.

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

President Joe Biden condemned the act of political violence, reportedly speaking directly with Trump following the incident.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said.

“Jill [Biden] and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Image source: Getty Images / Jeff Swensen