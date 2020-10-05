President Donald Trump will be discharged from Walter Reed Hospital today, despite many speculating that his coronavirus symptoms are more severe than he is asserting.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce the news, telling supporters not to “be afraid of COVID.”

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump’s physician Dr Sean Conley gave reporters an update shortly after the President’s announcement.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” he said.

However, Conley refused to comment on the last time Trump tested negative to the virus.

Trump has been receiving treatment at the facility since Friday, including supplemental oxygen and dexamethasone – a strong steroid used in severe cases of COVID-19. Side effects of dexamethasone can include mood swings, memory issues, confusion or irritation.

While we don’t know the specifics of Trump’s condition, it is incredibly hard to believe that he is symptom-free and “feeling really good”, while he’s still receiving a drug reserved for serious cases of the virus.

However, it looks like Trump is feeling somewhat closer to normal, because he took to Twitter overnight to have ~a moment~.

Although Trump has asserted that the average American shouldn’t “let it dominate [their] life,” it’s important to note that the level of care, and the experimental drugs that he has received are not available to most citizens who contract the virus.

Despite Trump’s irresponsible downplaying of the virus, more than 200,000 people in the US alone have died as a result if COVID-19, so it’s probably okay to be a little afraid of it.

The news comes as Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive to COVID-19. McEnany’s diagnosis brings the White House cluster to at least 12 positive cases.