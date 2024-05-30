Donald Trump Has Officially Been Found Guilty Of 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Records

Former President of the United States Donald Trump is officially a convicted felon after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. But don’t get too excited, the man won’t be going to prison. Yet.

It’s official, Donald Trump has become the first US president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Donald Trump found guilty

It was a big day in American politics as a 12-member jury found Donald Trump did in fact pay hush money to former adult-film star Stormy Daniels, and then proceeded to hide this payment through falsified business records during his election campaign in 2016.

Outside the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, Trump maintained his innocence, spouting the usual Trump nonsense we’ve come to expect from him.

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” he said, per the ABC.

“This is a rigged trial. A disgrace. They wouldn’t give us a venue change.

“We were at five or six per cent in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial.

“The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.”

Trump leaving the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial. (Source: Getty Images/Justin Lane-Pool)

What does Biden have to say about Trump’s conviction?

In an official statement, the Biden–Harris campaign condemned the former president for his crimes, urging people to not vote for him in the coming election. Yes, the man is still eligible for presidency. Don’t you just love America?

“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” read the statement.

“But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

It’s like that one scene in Lion King 2, if you know, you know. (Source: Getty Images/Justin Lane-Pool)

Will Trump go to jail?

Trump will not be taken to prison after his trial. He is out on bail, and will be formally sentenced on July 11.

This was also the first of his many criminal cases to go to trial, so there is still much more to come.