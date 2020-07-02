As COVID-19 rates shows no sign of slowing down in the States, Donald Trump has expressed hope that it’ll “sort of just disappear.” Yes, seriously.

The big dummy spoke with Fox Business earlier today, providing an alarmingly-nonchalant attitude in regards to the state of the nation amid the pandemic.

“I think we’re going to be very good with the Coronavirus,” he said. “I think that, at some point, that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

“You still believe so?” Fox Business‘ Blake Burma replied.

“Well I do, I do. Yeah sure, at some point. And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon, too.”

Look, I’m no expert on the virus, but hoping that it’ll “just disappear” is probably not the wisest way to handle a global pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation, the United States has recorded 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and over 125,000 deaths. Just yesterday, there were 35,000 confirmed new cases.

If you’re keen to look back on some of other dumb shit Trump has previously said regarding COVID-19, feel free to check out the time he told the world he’d been taking an unproven Coronavirus drug, or the time when he ‘sarcastically’ suggested that punters inject themselves with disinfectant to cure the virus. These are just two dumb instances out of roughly 100,000 dumb instances, but hey, it’s a starting point.

Check out Fox Business‘ full COVID-19 chat with Trump below.