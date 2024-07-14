Donald Trump Injured At Rally: What We Know About The Pennsylvania Shooting Incident

Former US President Donald Trump was rushed from stage with blood on his face after what appears to be an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump — the nominee of the Republican Party for the 2025 US election — was standing on stage in front of approximately 50,000 people at the Republican National Convention at 6pm Saturday US time when gunshots were heard, and Trump was seen reactively putting his hand to his ear.

As more shots rang out, screams and calls to “get down” can be heard through the footage. Trump, along with the people in the stands behind him, crouched down. Within seconds, a group of security agents rushed towards the former president, crowding around him for protection.

As the guards shielded him with their bodies, Trump could be seen with blood on his face as he raised a fist up in the air.

(Image: Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

You can see the harrowing moment below.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Following the attempt, Trump took to the social media site Truth Social to report that he was struck in the ear but he was ultimately fine, thanking Secret Service and police for their quick action.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he wrote.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.”

While Trump was okay, the shooter and one audience member reportedly died at the scene, with two others in critical condition.

“Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe,” read a Tweet by Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield.

“An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said.”

According to eyewitness accounts, the audience member was in the stands behind Trump and was reportedly shot in the head.

President Joe Biden, along with a range of political figures, have made statements wishing Trump well and condemning political violence.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” said Biden in a statement.

“Jill [Biden] and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also made a statement following the attempt.

“The incident at former president Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” he said.

“I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

According to a statement by the US Secret Service, the incident is currently under investigation.