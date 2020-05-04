Welcome to our weekly competition, I LIVE FOR THE DIORAMA – where you create Louvre-worthy DIY dioramas and we award you with a couch for being an artsy bitch.

Here’s the scoop: with so many deliveries in iso, and subsequently a lot of boxes lying around, we decided that it’s time to put ’em to good use. Boxes, coincidentally, are also great for you to vent your frustrations in, as the chaos of your mind can be ejaculated into a confined space. How neat.

So whomst is ‘I LIVE FOR THE DIORAMA’ and what’s the lowdown?

Each week, we’ll post a call-out asking y’all to make cute dioramas based around a certain iso-related theme. All you have to do is get crafty as fuck and send us your glorious pieces of DIY art, and we’ll award the most iconic entry with a brand-spankin’ new 3-seater Koala Sofa, valued at $1200.

How to enter the comp:

Create your precious diorama.

Follow @pedestriantv on Instagram and slide into our slippery Instagram DMs with a pic of your creation.

We’ll sift through the entries and, at the end of each week, respond to the winning DM. We’ll also post it on our grid.

Voilà. You have a new couch and your booty will be thankful to have something comfier to sit on.

This week’s theme: ‘The inside of your brain during iso’

Is it a clusterfuck of memes and TikToks? A complete and utter dedication to Kris Jenner drinking wine? An ambiguous splatter of kitchen condiments because your mind has officially turned to mush? Get to cutting and pasting. We look forward to being gagged and gooped by your creations.

Check out the trusty T&Cs here.