Dame Diana Rigg, who stole the show in Game of Thrones as the sharp-witted Lady Olenna Tyrell, has died age 82.

A statement from her daughter Rachael Stirling revealed the star died from a cancer diagnosed earlier this year.

“My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family,” Stirling said.

“She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession.

“I will miss her beyond words.”

Diana Rigg won a slew of Emmys, Tonys and Baftas in her lengthy career, and was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 1994 for her services to drama. She spent her early years on the stage as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company, before her breakout role as secret agent Emma Peel in The Avengers catapulted her to 60s style icon.

R.I.P. Dame Diana Rigg, Mrs. Emma Knight Peel in The Avengers 1965-1968, now in heaven with co-star Patrick Macnee/John Steed. pic.twitter.com/yYNEMp3eP0 — TV and Film Stars (@TVandFilmStars) September 10, 2020

But it was her scene-stealing role as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones that introduced her to a whole new generation, manoeuvring entire kingdoms of schemers and manipulators. Her character went out with one of the all-time biggest mic drops the small screen has ever seen:

An icon. A dame. A legend. RIP.