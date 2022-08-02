In news that proves my 2022 bingo card is well and truly broken, Dev Patel was spotted at the scene of a stabbing in Adelaide on Monday night.

Per News.com.au, the Bri’ish actor — and most handsome man in the world — was seen talking with police after witnessing the incident on Gouger Street at about 8.45pm.

Police arrived at the scene following reports of a man and woman fighting on the street where the man was allegedly stabbed in the chest. It’s also believed the pair fought at a nearby petrol station, where witnesses attempted to stop them.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm. According to 7News, she will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on 9 August, 2022.

dev patel is in my city and he witnessed a stabbing tf — suzi ⁹¹ SAW LOUIS (@Iwtmcu) August 2, 2022

Police said the incident was not “random” and the pair knew each other.

‘Tis not suggested that Dev was involved in the stabbing in any way, shape or form — good heavens, no! He was simply there, in Adelaide, where he apparently lives with his girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

lmao apparently dev patel is in adelaide and he witnessed an actual stabbing here????? this shit be wild — florie (@ottosmiranda) August 2, 2022

In all honesty, I never expected to learn about Dev Patel witnessing crime on the streets of Adelaide. But I’m somehow more shook to have discovered he lives in the city and has been in Australia this whole time?!

This is how we learn the man lives in Radelaide? The lovely, respectful king has clearly been moving as quietly as a mouse. We wish him nothing but the best.