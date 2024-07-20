Florida Cops Beg Locals To Stop Taking Selfies With Depressed Bear On The Side Of The Highway

Florida police have begged people to stop taking selfies with a “depressed” black bear on the side of the highway and honestly, I’ve never related to a bear so much in my life.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the bear has attracted a lot of unwanted attention after making himself at home on the side of Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach earlier this week — proving that, despite what Rascal Flatts might have told you, life is not always a highway.

“Onlookers were trying to take selfies with the bear and he’s clearly not in the mood for pictures. The bear has shown signs of severe stress,” the post said.

The post continued to warn residents from interacting with the lethal weapon.

“Famous last words, ‘If not friend, why friend shaped?’ Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest,” the post read.

READ MORE The Internet Has Gone Bonkers Over This Man Saving His Cat During Florida’s Hurricane Ian

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to the scene after the sheriff’s office reported “crowds of onlookers stopping to take photos of the bear”.

Leave bear-y alone. (Image: Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

However, by the time the FWC arrived, the bear had left the scene and walked into the woods.

Thankfully, based on the pictures that the crowds took, experts concluded that “the bear did not appear to be injured.”

“It may have just been overheated and was resting before moving on,” the FWC said in a statement.

Honestly, I respect the bear because I too would not like to be photographed if I was depressed and overheated on the side of the road.

The bear sighting comes after another Santa Rosa Beach resident filmed a black bear walking through her yard and knocking on her back door — so perhaps its the same bear and his depression is a result of not being invited in for lunch.