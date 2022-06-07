A man who was arrested by NSW Police on Sunday morning died shortly after officers used pepper spray on him. He’s the second man to die after being pepper-sprayed by cops in just one week.

Victoria Police attended Vine Court in Robinvale on Monday, May 30 after reports a man who was wanted by police was in the area. They found him in the backyard of a home holding a knife and arrested him. During the arrest, police deployed capsicum spray and then took him into police custody. He became unresponsive.

“Attending officers immediately called for medical assistance and performed CPR on the man, however, he couldn’t be revived,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

In the same week, on Sunday 6 June, NSW Police were called by concerned motorists with reports of a man walking down the middle of the M5 in Moorebank in the early hours of the morning.

According to a media release, officers arrived at 3.50am and found a 41-ear-old man near the motorway. A struggle ensued after they tried to take him into custody and he was pepper-sprayed, too. He died short time after.

Both of these deaths are being investigated by each state’s homicide squad, and both incidents will also be subject to independent review — which is the standard practice for deaths in custody.

It’s unknown whether these deaths had anything to do with the pepper spray, but it’s worth noting oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray is supposed to be a “non-violent” and “defensive” tool used by police. Which makes me wonder WTF “non-violent” even means. If you ask anyone who’s ever actually been sprayed by it, or if you watch the below video of cops deploying it on peaceful protesters, it sure as hell doesn’t look “non-violent”.