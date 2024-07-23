Turns Out Marvel Has Been Leaking Fake Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos To Stop The Spoilers

Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year. Not only because we’ll finally get to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joining forces in their respective roles, but because of the many, many celebrity cameos that director Shawn Levy has hinted at during the film’s press run — sending the superhero rumour mill into overdrive. But now, it turns out that the sneaky little sneaks behind the movie were leaking false narratives online about who the cameos were to keep us on our toes.

According to Executive Producer Wendy Jacobson, many of these cheeky whispers were deliberate misdirections.

“There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy,” she told GamesRadar+.

“I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick.

“Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn’t.”

My two moods in one pic. (Image: Jay Maidment)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in early July, Levy commented on the online buzz about the celebrity cameos.

“There’s a lot of characters,” he said.

“The internet is a delight of rumours about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumours are true, some are way off base.”

One of the biggest casting rumours was about Reynold’s close and personal pal Taylor Swift. It all kicked off when Reynolds shared a teaser for the film which Swifties believed to have the same energy as Swift’s Evermore album. It showed his character Deadpool with his back to the camera, staring out towards a forest.

(Image: Deadpool and Wolverine) (Image: Taylor Swift)

But speaking to E! News, Reynolds has seemingly put those rumours to bed.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” he said, most likely slashing the hearts of Swifties all over the world.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”



Ultimately though, with all of these sneaky antics, who the fuck knows what’s real and what’s not real. Maybe Swift is in the film and it’s another effort at misdirection?!

I’ll be honest, I’ve seen the first 45 minutes of Deadpool and Wolverine and I reckon there’s a role that very well could be Swift.

Now, obviously I can’t give you any spoilers. However, even Emma Corrin — who plays villain Cassandra Nova — hinted that there were some very special cameos in place.

Me telling my dog to ‘drop it’. (Image: Jay Maidment)

During a chat with Emma, I asked them which character they would want to play aside from their own.

“Oh that’s such a great question,” they said.

“Oh my gosh there are some truly amazing surprises, surprise appearances in this film and I think I would definitely play one of them who I can’t talk about. You’ll have to guess when you see it. I’ll be interested in what you guess, but I think you’ll be able to get it.”

Incredibly cryptic? Yes. Am I intrigued? Absolutely.

Deadpool And Wolverine will hit the big screen on July 26.