CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses animal cruelty.

In heartbreaking and infuriating news, five emu chicks were found injured and dying on the side of a road cutting through a WA national park. Locals don’t understand how someone could do this to such sweet little creatures.

Wildlife volunteers were called to help the maimed chicks in Hawke National Park in Yeagarup but by the time they arrived, two were already dead. The other three’s injuries were so severe they had to be put down.

Amaris Wildlife Rehabilitation Sanctuary owner Maggie van Santen, whose volunteer staff went to help the babies, described the scene as “truly horrific”.

Of the three chicks that were alive, each were in a “terrible way”. One had a broken spine, the other had a broken leg and the third had a “smashed leg” and broken pelvis. They all had to be euthanised due to the severity of their injuries. Those poor babies.

“This was the worst day for one of our volunteers, Leonie Burt,” van Santen wrote on Facebook of the volunteer who assisted the chicks.

“One of the chicks that was still alive was left in the middle of the road.

“Why would someone run over five emu chicks and not stop and ask for help?”

According to van Santen, the Western Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions was looking for the perpetrator of the killings but hadn’t found anyone yet. Officers inspected the scene and planned to review the park’s cameras for a list of passing cars.

The father of the chicks, who would be their main carer, hasn’t been found and van Santen said she didn’t know what became of him.

If you find injured or dead animals on a road, you should call the relevant authorities to help. This differs state by state, but WIRES operates a dedicated Wildlife Rescue Office across Australia 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call for roadside assistance on 1300 094 737.