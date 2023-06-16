Former Lib Senator Amanda Stoker Has Released A Statement Accusing David Van Of Groping Her

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Victorian Liberal Senator David Van has become the subject of further allegations of misconduct after Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe accused him of sexual assault, and then rescinded the claim to avoid breaking Parliament rules earlier this week.

Former Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker accused Van of groping her at a social gathering in 2020 (a year before the incident Lidia Thorpe alleges occured) where she alleges he squeezed her bottom twice without her consent, the ABC reports.

Stoker claims the “inappropriate touching” was “unprofessional and uninvited”, and alleged that “by its repetition, it was not accidental”.

She said she broached it with him the next day, and that Van apologised and promised it wouldn’t happen again. At the time, she accepted his apology, and said she experienced no misconduct by him after that.

According to the ABC, David Van reportedly said that while he did have a conversation with Stoker after the party, he has no recollection of any inappropriate touching.

“I can confirm I had a very friendly and open discussion with my colleague some years ago about this and made it clear that I had no recollection of any such event, and can confirm it is not something I would ever do,” he said, per ABC News.

He also released a statement this morning where he said he was “utterly shattered” by the allegations against him and “stunned that my good reputation can be so wantonly savaged without due process or accountability”.

This morning, Liberal party leader Peter Dutton confirmed to Nine’s Today that he was aware of further allegations against Van, aside from the ones we already know about from Thorpe and Stoker.

“I raised another allegation with Senator Van but I’m not going to comment in relation to those matters otherwise,” he said.

Van maintains his innocence and said he will not to be releasing any more statements until an investigation into the claims is concluded.

Stoker’s allegations come off the back of a statement Lidia Thorpe read to the senate on Thursday, where she accused unnamed men in Parliament House of sexually assaulting her and behaving inappropriately.

Thorpe alleged that, in 2021, one man followed her into a stairwell and touched her inappropriately, which she reported to the Liberal party and the sex discrimination commissioner at the time.

In her speech, Thorpe called for Van to take accountability for allegedly making women feel unsafe in the building.

“Yesterday I had to listen to a senator who has made me feel unsafe speak on how important it is to keep women safe in Parliament,” she said.

“Silence is violence. And yesterday I could not stay silent as someone who has knowingly made me feel unsafe had the gall to stand up in front of Parliament and preach about protecting women.

“This was not an isolated incident. And there are others I could name who have inappropriately touched me. Invaded my space and knowingly made me feel unsafe.”

David Van categorically denied all of Thorpe’s allegations, which he labelled “reprehensible” and “outrageous”.

“Let me say this in the clearest possible terms, Senator Thorpe’s allegations are concocted from beginning to end. Nothing she has alleged against me is truthful,” he said in a statement to the Senate on Thursday.

Peter Dutton then announced his decision to remove Van from the Liberal party room and boot him to the backbench, a decision he came to after he revealed there were further allegations against Van.

However, Dutton made it clear he was not taking any sides, and Van maintains he only complied for the sake of avoiding drama within the party — he does not consider this an admission of guilt and has called for an investigation into Thorpe’s allegations, which he says he will happily comply with to prove they are “false”.

Image: Senator David Van / davidvan.com.au