Barnaby out! The beetroot has been juiced! David Littleproud has been elected as the new leader of the Nationals, replacing former leader Barnaby Joyce.

Littleproud also defeated Darren Chester, who put his hand up for the job last week.

NSW Senator Perin Davey is the new deputy leader.

Littleproud said today was “the proudest day of my professional life”. Big proud for Littleproud.

“We are the conscience of rural and regional Australia right here in this Parliament,” he told journalists on Monday afternoon.

“The National Party today starts its journey towards 2025 with a vibrant team ready to articulate the policies that are important to regional and rural Australia, but also to draw on the experience of two former deputy prime ministers in Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack.

“The legacy that both Barnaby and Michael have left is one that can be seen every day in regional and rural Australia and for that they should be profoundly proud … and one that I need to build on, and my team needs to build on as a National Party.”

Well looks like they wanted the clown out of the top job so they got someone with the charisma of a urine sample.