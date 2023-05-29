David ‘Kochie’ Koch Is Leaving Sunrise After 20+ Years & Here’s Who Is Rumoured To Replace Him

Check on your beloved boomer family members because after almost 21 years on Sunrise, David “Kochie” Koch has quit the show. But while the news is fresh, Sunrise fans have already begun to speculate who might be filling the coveted spot on breakfast TV.



Didn’t even let his chair get cold, did ya?



The veteran television host announced his departure from the show at 8am on Monday morning.

“I’ve decided to hang up the boots as co-host of Sunrise after nearly 21 years, over 5300 shows and almost 16,000 hours of live TV” he announced.



“It’s time now to work some business hours and have a bit of flexibility to focus more on [his wife] Lib, our big family, the family business and frankly my footy club as well,” Kochie, who is also the chairman of the Port Adelaide Football Club, explained.



“So after 20 consecutive premierships in the breakfast TV ratings game, I’m frankly finding it harder to get off the ground to take those spekky marks and I think it’s time to bring in the next generation,” he said.

He went on to thank the network for his time on the program and the experiences he had on the job.

“I have loved every single minute of my time at Sunrise, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 21 years,” he reflected.

“I’ve been privileged to experience so many adventures, to meet so many incredible people, and to cover so many moments of history in the making. It really is the world’s best job.”



Speaking to The Kyle And Jackie O Show shortly after his announcement, he confirmed that while he’s leaving his full-time presenting gig on the show, it’s not the last we’ve seen of him.



“I’ll pop up now and again but back in my finance-nerd roots where I came from,” he said.



Kochie first joined the Sunrise team with Melissa Doyle in 2002, but before that he was a trained accountant-turned-finance -journalist. He’s credited with helping to build Sunrise‘s viewership to that number-one spot.



Old mate’s departure is pretty bittersweet for many viewers. Generally speaking, it’s a sad one for everyone’s mum and dad who watch the show religiously as they smash down their daily All-Bran.

Although I’m excited to see someone with a fresh, and hopefully more progressive, perspective in his seat, I’ve got to admit that it’s pretty sad for people who have grown up watching Sunrise. I guess it’s kind of like saying goodbye to an uncle who lived in your garage, only popped up at breakfast, and gives unsolicited financial advice. Or something like that.



It’ll be interesting to see who will be thrust into the Sunrise spotlight and fans are already spouting numerous theories.



The timing of Koshie’s departure comes shortly after Dr Chris Brown signed a two-year contract with Seven and confirmed that he would be starting work with the network in July. Many have also theorised that Stan Grant, who recently left the ABC, could be taking over the role. But Kochie was quick to shut those rumours down.



“Um no, I don’t think so,” he told the Kyle And Jackie O Show. When pressed on who might actually be taking over, he hinted that it might be someone already associated with the network.



“Look, we’ve got plenty of great talent here working on Sunrise, and look, to use football parlance, I’ve talked to the list managers. It’s time for the next generation to come through and they’ve got a lot to choose from. All will be revealed next Monday.”



HMMM.



Another cab off the rank could be former sprinter-turned-sports reporter Matt Shirvington. Personally, my money is on Sunrise’s current weatherman and former Gold Logie nominee Sam Mac.



Only time will tell, but if I’m right, y’all owe me $5 and a smooch.











