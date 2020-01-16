I don’t mean to alarm you guys but Sir David Attenborough has warned that “human beings have overrun the world,” so I guess we’re all fucked.

The beloved naturalist who we all cherish more than life itself has released a trailer for his upcoming film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which takes a look on the most defining moments in his lifetime, both personally and environmentally during his 93 years.

READ MORE Blessed Nerd Dr Karl Awarded Major UN Prize For Making Us All Love Science

“Human beings have overrun the world. We’re replacing the wild with the tame,” he said in the trailer. “Our planet is heading for disaster.”

Throughout the trailer for the upcoming documentary, he discusses both the issues that climate change has on the world, and his own ideas to potentially help the crisis.

“This film is my witness statement, and my vision of the future.”

“I’ve had the most extraordinary life,” he said in the trailer.

The film, which is produced in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund, shows how the human race are quickly destroying the planet. He warns the audience that we must work to undo the damage we’ve caused before it gets too late.

“For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections,” World Wildlife Fund executive producer Colin Butfield said of the film, according to news.com.au.

Thankfully, in addition to his criticism and observations, Attenborough also plans on telling us how to solve the issue. If only our world leaders would listen.

“We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it, and I’m going to tell you how.”

Hey Scott Morrison, listen up buddy.

David Attenborough’s latest film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet hits cinemas around the world on April 16 2020 before making a Netflix debut for your streaming pleasure.