The analysis we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, folks. As the United States grapples with nationwide protests after a white police officer allegedly killed George Floyd, the country has found itself at a pivotal moment in history.

At a moment when the world needs to be listening to black voices who are pushing for justice, it’s an interesting choice for Liberal MP Dave Sharma to chime in and tell the protesters to “cool it a little”.

“I think these protests have got out of hand,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“What started off as legitimate, thoughtful and peaceful protests have been seized or hijacked by certain elements and have turned into looting and property damage.

“This doesn’t reflect well on the United States and doesn’t reflect well on the citizens involved, and I’d urge everyone just to cool it a little and just engage in peaceful protests.”

His definition of “peaceful protest” might have been possible had the police not escalated the situation with violence, or better yet, had they not created the circumstances for the protest in the first place.

Liberal MP @DaveSharma has called on United States citizens to “cool it a little and just engage in peaceful protests” as the US experienced a fifth night in a row of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.https://t.co/Ckp9NWNGKx — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 31, 2020

Of course, it’s easy to say “cool it” when you’re not the one being shot at, bashed and run over by police in the streets.

One can only imagine how grateful the protesters must be for Sharma’s insight into race relations and police brutality in the US.

Many on Twitter felt the same way, and wished him well with his American punditry endeavour.

wow the much anticipated “some dumbfuck politician from Australia” weigh-in — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) May 31, 2020

America has been waiting for Dave Sharma to weigh in. Thanks Dave! — Fraser (@CondimentWords) May 31, 2020

What about the police stop murdering and attacking the citizens they’re paid to protect? Then maybe everyone will ‘cool it’. — ????Queen Victoria (@Vic_Rollison) June 1, 2020

USA: "…who the fuck is Dave Sharma?" https://t.co/xiZAry3Oo7 — Michael Wyres (@mwyres) June 1, 2020

That should do the trick. https://t.co/HsUwt6qltD — Alex Lee (@alex_c_lee) June 1, 2020

FUCK YEAH QUICK SOMEONE TELL BLACK PROTESTERS THAT THE WHITE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FROM ONE OF THE WHITEST AND WEALTHIEST ELECTORATES IN AUSTRALIA THINKS THEY SHOULD CHILL BRO https://t.co/uLM8QfTIdc — Nadine von Cohen (@nadinevoncohen) June 1, 2020

Dave, thank you so much. I’ll be sure to pass this along. https://t.co/voCccN0UU8 — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) June 1, 2020

the rioters pack up and go home because some dork in australia asked the rioters to cool it a little. thanks dave https://t.co/mwFonsV8qC — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) May 31, 2020

Let’s be clear, Sharma is not saying the protesters are wrong – he completely agrees that the Floyd’s death is tragic and unacceptable – but what he has done is anoint himself as the judge of what is and isn’t a “legitimate” form of protest, despite having no stake in the situation whatsoever.

To that, we would like to say: Please shut the fuck up.

