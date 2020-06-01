The analysis we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, folks. As the United States grapples with nationwide protests after a white police officer allegedly killed George Floyd, the country has found itself at a pivotal moment in history.

At a moment when the world needs to be listening to black voices who are pushing for justice, it’s an interesting choice for Liberal MP Dave Sharma to chime in and tell the protesters to “cool it a little”.

“I think these protests have got out of hand,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“What started off as legitimate, thoughtful and peaceful protests have been seized or hijacked by certain elements and have turned into looting and property damage.

“This doesn’t reflect well on the United States and doesn’t reflect well on the citizens involved, and I’d urge everyone just to cool it a little and just engage in peaceful protests.”

His definition of “peaceful protest” might have been possible had the police not escalated the situation with violence, or better yet, had they not created the circumstances for the protest in the first place.

Of course, it’s easy to say “cool it” when you’re not the one being shot at, bashed and run over by police in the streets.

One can only imagine how grateful the protesters must be for Sharma’s insight into race relations and police brutality in the US.

Many on Twitter felt the same way, and wished him well with his American punditry endeavour.

Let’s be clear, Sharma is not saying the protesters are wrong – he completely agrees that the Floyd’s death is tragic and unacceptable – but what he has done is anoint himself as the judge of what is and isn’t a “legitimate” form of protest, despite having no stake in the situation whatsoever.

To that, we would like to say: Please shut the fuck up.

READ MORE
Aussie Reporter's Remarks On US Protests Show How Easily Black Deaths Are Forgotten Back Home
READ MORE
Nine News Reporter Tear Gassed In Minneapolis One Day After Being Arrested
Image: AAP / Dean Lewins