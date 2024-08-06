Human Remains Found In 4.9M Crocodile Believed To Be NSW Doctor Attacked On Weekend

A man killed by a crocodile in Far North Queensland over the weekend has been identified as Newcastle doctor, David Hogbin. Police and wildlife officers have since found human remains inside a 4.9 metre-long crocodile that was near the area.

The 40-year-old father of three was on a 4WD camping trip with his family when his wife Jane witnessed the traumatic moment he was pulled into the Annan River by a “large crocodile”.

The family was travelling on a caravan camping holiday around the state, before stopping at the site south of Cooktown on Saturday afternoon.

David is being remembered as a “loving and dedicated husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and friend”, with a GoFundMe set up to assist his grieving loved ones already meeting its $20K goal.

David Hogbin and his family. Source: GoFundMe.

David Hogbin saves his wife in final moments

Reports say due to difficult terrain on the riverbank, the ground below David gave way while he was walking along it, which caused him to fall into the river.

Upon hearing a splash, Jane ran over to try and help her husband who she saw was being pulled into the water by a crocodile, and desperately began trying to pull him out.

Though she was able to hold his arm, the slipperiness of the riverbank meant that Jane began to fall into the river herself.

In his final moments, David decided to let go of his wife’s arm so that she would not slip into the water herself. This act has been described as life-saving.

David and Jane. Source: Nine.

David was then pulled into the water by the crocodile and was never seen again.

Speaking to news.com.au, Jane shared how her husband was a “hero” and his final act was “selfless”.

“I want to put a face to this tragedy – someone didn’t just get killed by a crocodile, we have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and doctor,” she said.

“He saved me – his last act was to not pull me in with him. I’m glad I’m still here, because it could have been a millionfold worse for everyone involved, not just the boys.”

Jane and David had three boys together, aged seven, five and two, who fortunately did not witness the devastating event.

A crocodile on the riverbank in Far North Queensland. (Photo by Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

She also wanted to clarify that the event was a “random accident” and professed her husband did not make some mistake that resulted in his unfortunate fate — condemning early reports that he was fishing or feeding the crocodiles.

“We were just enjoying a standard day of our holiday and everything just changed within 30 seconds. He wasn’t doing anything wrong – in fact, he was doing everything right, and this still happened,” Jane told the publication.

“Things can change so quickly in an instant despite doing everything right.”

She and her family have asked for privacy in this time while they grieve the tragic loss.

Officers find crocodile with human remains

Rangers from the Queensland Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation (DESI) reported that on Monday they discovered a 4.9m long male saltwater crocodile that fit the description of one seen in the Annan River around the time of David’s attack.

After euthanising the reptile found just 4km from where David was last seen, Queensland Police have reported that human remains, presumed to be his, were found inside the crocodile.

Though rescue teams which have been searching for the doctor since Saturday have been suspended, police say investigations and further forensic testing of the remains will continue.

[Image: Getty/Nine]