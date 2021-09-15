A man who escaped from jail in the 90s and evaded capture for nearly 30 years has handed himself back into police custody, after being left homeless due to COVID-19.

Darko Desic, who was 35-years-old at the time, escaped Grafton Correctional Centre between 7pm on July 31 and 7am on August 1, 1992. After extensive searches, was never located by police.

Desic was 13 months into his three-and-a-half year sentence for growing marijuana, the ABC reports, when police allege he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to free himself.

Sources close to the investigation told ABC he fled to Sydney’s northern beaches, where he worked cash-in-hand as a builder.

Nearly 30 years later, Desic (who is now 64-years-old) surrendered himself to police at Dee Why Police Station on Sunday.

Desic was living in a home in Avalon, but work was scarce because of the pandemic, and he was unable to pay rent, leading to being evicted.

A police source said he was sleeping on the beach until he decided that life in jail would be “much easier” than being “homeless”, as per the ABC.

Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad’s Corrective Services Investigation Unit have since charged Desic with escape from lawful custody.

Appearing from his cell at Surry Hills, he was refused bail when he appeared before Central Local Court yesterday.

Darko Desic is due to appear before the same court on Tuesday, 28 September.