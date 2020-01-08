Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged people to donate money instead of goods to those affected by the horrific bushfires.

The fires have claimed the lives of two people across the state, and flattened at least 200 homes.

“I don’t want this to seem harsh or ungrateful in any way,” he tweeted this afternoon. “But I have an important message from our relief agencies on the ground:

“There is no more room for physical donations of clothes and food – and no time to sort them.”

If you’d like to help, Andrews continued, you can make a donation to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal, established in partnership with Bendigo Bank and The Salvation Army.

The Appeal is being overseen by former Victorian Deputy Premier and Minister for Police and Emergency Services Pat McNamara.

Donations can be made online or at any Bendigo Bank branch. You can make a donation to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal HERE.

“Every single dollar raised will go to those who have lost everything,” Andrews said.

Today’s statement echoed last Sunday’s, after Andrews thanked the Victorian people for their kindness and generosity in supporting those devastated by the fires.

“I know it all comes from a place of kindness and I thank everybody who has made those sort of donations,” he said. “But we’re now getting to a point where we don’t have the space or the people, and we don’t actually have the need.”

Andrews said donations to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal is “the best way that you can contribute to support those who are doing it really tough.

“We’re very grateful, I don’t want to appear harsh, but it’s really important that those donations stop because they are diverting resources away from firefighting and away from providing support from those who are in real need.”

Across the state, Aussie stars have announced a slew of charity gigs and fundraises to raise money for the appeal. Comedians including Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, and Judith Lucy, have teamed up for Stand Up To Bushfire Relief, with all proceeds – including the booking fee and GST – to be donated to the Victorian appeal. Unsurprisingly, the event completely sold out in ten minutes. It’ll take place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Monday, 20 January.