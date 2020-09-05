In a turn of events that absolutely sums up Victoria right now, Daniel Andrews was pulled over by police, on the way to a press conference at which he addressed the conduct of officers in the state.

The Premier addressed the media this morning about today’s anti-lockdown protests, and was asked about rumours that some officers had covered their names and badges to obscure their identities.

He responded that he had his own brush with the law earlier today, saying:

“My vehicle was stopped on the way to the office this morning and the officer was clearly identifiable. And I thanked him for the work that he and his colleagues were doing.”

Melbourne residents are currently not allowed to venture more than 5km from their home for essential activities, although Daniel Andrews is exempt from this rule.

Police commissioner Luke Cornelius announced that there would be an added police presence on roads and public transport this week, thanks to planned anti-lockdown protests.

Daniel Andrews addressed today’s planned protests, slamming those involved as “absolutely selfish” for putting the community at risk. He told reporters: