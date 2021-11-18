YEAH BOI! Life in Victoria will return to “normal” from 11.59pm tonight as Victoria is expected to hit its 90% double dose vaccination rate tomorrow, a week ahead of schedule.

By either Saturday or Sunday, 90% of Victorians aged 12 and over will be double dosed.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced at today’s press conference that from tomorrow all venue caps, density quotients and gathering limits will lift for fully vaccinated people.

Masks will also only be required in sensitive settings, including primary schools; for workers serving the public at hospitality venues or indoor retail; for visitors and select workers in hospitals or care facilities, and for people using public transport, taxis or rideshare, and planes.

“First and foremost, there are no more caps, there are no more closures,” he said.

“There are no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces … your home, back to normal, the number of people in a pub or cafe or restaurant, back to normal. There will not be COVID rules that determine how many people are at the pub.

“All of those things that we have missed, and that are absolutely about getting too as normal a situation as possible, that normality that we have all craved, we are able to deliver that as a result of the amazing work that Victorians have done in getting vaccinated in record time.”

All indoor and outdoor events with less than 30,000 fully vaccinated attendees will be able to proceed with no special approval and outdoor events with 30,000 or more will only need to publish their COVIDSafe Plan.

The Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open will also be able to proceed at fully capacity, subject to the approval of the MCG and Melbourne Park’s COVIDSafe Plan.

There will still be mask requirements, density limits and caps for weddings, funerals, places of worship if the vaccination status of attendees is not being checked.

*exhales*

We did it fam.