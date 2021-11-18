YEAH BOI! Life in Victoria will return to “normal” from 11.59pm tonight as Victoria is expected to hit its 90% double dose vaccination rate tomorrow, a week ahead of schedule.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced at today’s press conference that from tomorrow all venue caps, density quotients and gathering limits will lift for fully vaccinated people.
Masks will also only be required in sensitive settings, including primary schools; for workers serving the public at hospitality venues or indoor retail; for visitors and select workers in hospitals or care facilities, and for people using public transport, taxis or rideshare, and planes.
“First
All indoor and outdoor events with less than 30,000 fully vaccinated attendees will be able to proceed with no special approval and outdoor events with 30,000 or more will only need to publish their COVIDSafe Plan.
The Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open will also be able to proceed at fully capacity, subject to the approval of the MCG and Melbourne Park’s COVIDSafe Plan.
There will still be mask requirements, density limits and caps for weddings, funerals, places of worship if the vaccination status of attendees is not being checked.
*exhales*
We did it fam.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Good News: VIC Is Easing More Restrictions This Friday & Will Be Back To Normal By Nov 24
-
Here’s All The Good Shit From Victoria’s Roadmap Outta Lockdown From Indoor Pubs To Xmas
-
Dan The Man Andrews Praised Young Aussies For Getting Vaxxed & Subtly Told Boomers To Do Better
-
Gladys Berejiklian Took A Swipe At Victoria In Lieu Of Giving Actual Answers At Her Presser