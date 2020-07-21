Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has clarified some confusion surrounding face coverings ahead of masks becoming mandatory in public.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22 July, if you live in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire you must wear a face covering when you leave your home for one of the four essential reasons. But this had many people asking very fair questions like, uh, what if I go for a run? Can I have a dart and so on and so forth.

Fronting media on Tuesday morning, Andrews explained that if you are doing strenuous exercising, like jogging, cycling, or running, you do not need to wear a face covering.

“You do have to carry a face covering with you so you can wear it before or after exercising,” he said.

Andrews continued, “You must wear a face covering when walking for exercise even if the 1.5 metre physical distancing is maintained unless you have a lawful excuse such as a medical condition, where it would be dangerous to have obstructed breathing while walking around.”

Relevant medical conditions include problems with breathing, a serious skin condition on the face, a disability, or a mental health condition. This also extends to people who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where seeing the mouth is absolutely essential for communication.

You can take off your mask while consuming food, drink, or medication in public. This also applies to smoking and vaping, but you must put your mask back on afterwards.

As for driving, the rule is that if you are travelling in a vehicle by yourself or with other members of your household, you don’t need to wear a face covering. You should put one on once you leave your car though, or if you wind down your window to talk to someone. You must also wear a face covering if you are the driver or passenger in an Uber, taxi, or other commercial vehicle.

If you have any more burning questions, the Vic Government has put together a FAQ regarding the use of masks, which you can find right HERE.

Fines of $200 may be issued to people who don’t wear a face covering unless they have a valid reason. Keyword there being “valid”.