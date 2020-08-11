The relatively sensible rules of Victoria’s ongoing lockdown – wearing a mask, banning large gatherings, the usual – have unfortunately put a massive target on the back of Premier Dan Andrews. Who’s coming for him, you ask? Witches.

Yes, it is with great regret I must announce witches are back, and they’re using their evil magic to hex Dan Andrews into resigning.

Self-proclaimed celebrity psychic, pagan celebrant and “Eclectic High Priestess of Witchcraft” Lizzy Rose has posted footage of her latest ritual on IGTV.

“We cast out your evil agenda of cruelty, deception and control,” she said

“You are to leave government, you are to walk away from your power and your position, for we cast you out.”

In between this hocus-pocus-ass nonsense, Rose regurgitated a bunch of meaningless anti-vax and anti-mask slogans which don’t even warrant repeating here in an article supposed to be about witches.

“The universal law is greater than any law of any land,” she continued, without actually elaborating on what the “universal law” is.

“Hail, farewell Daniel Andrews, and blessed be. I call forth the rain, to bless and cleanse this rite, I call forth the heavens to open, to bare down upon us on this day and on this night.”

Rose is no stranger to stirring the anti-mask pot with her mystical ways. She was among the dickheads causing trouble at Bunnings last month, after which she issued an ominous warning to Karl Stefanovic for not taking her seriously.

At the bottom of the post, Rose also included an explainer as to why her yard was a bit messy.

“The filming is a bit dodgy as this is just another little spontaneous message leading up to a very serious and powerful ‘Ritual of Justice’ which is to be cast on the Victorian government this month,” she wrote.

Chilling.

If any witches are reading this.. please don’t hex me kthxbye.