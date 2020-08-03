Premier Dan Andrews has hinted at, then backed away from, the potential for a harsher ‘Stage 5’ lockdown if Victorians fail to comply with current restrictions.

“What is clear is that if we don’t do this now, if this doesn’t work, then we’ll need a much longer list of complete shutdowns,” the Premier’s statement reads.

“It’s hard to imagine what a Stage 5 might look like. But it would radically change the way people live. Not just rules on when and where you can go shopping — but restrictions on going shopping at all.”

The statement continues: “The only way to get people back to work and businesses back open is by making these tough decisions — and by Victorians abiding by them.”

Despite this, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stated that the government was “not thinking about a stage 5.”

“We’re thinking about a successful Stage 4. We know it can work, but it does require – and this is what talking about a Stage 5 is – it does require everyone’s cooperation.”

In regards to why a ‘stage 5’ was mentioned at all, Sutton stated “it’s saying that the alternative is inconceivable.”

“We need everyone to do what’s required now in order to get to where we want to be.”

If that wasn’t conflicting enough, Andrews attempted to justify a ‘Stage 5’ being mentioned in the initial presser with this kicker: “The reason why stage 5 is mentioned is because there is no stage 5.”

Ah, righty then. Not confusing at all.

“The reason we mentioned stage 5 is because there is no stage 5” We’ve entered the Zen riddle portion of today’s press conference #springst #stage4lockdown — James Newburrie (@DifficultNerd) August 3, 2020

For now, here’s what Melburnians can and can’t do under the current Stage 4 restrictions.