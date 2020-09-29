Another day, another Dan Andrews press conference meme. This time, The Australian journo Rachel Baxendale was shut down by the Premier himself for asking a weird question about face masks that has an extremely tenuous link to the reality faced by most Victorians each day.

Yesterday, in response to Liberal state MP Bill Tilley‘s rant about face masks, Andrews said that yes, masks aren’t the most comfortable thing to wear, but they’re a hell of a lot more comfortable than being trapped at home and using a fkn machine to breathe.

In comes Baxendale stirring up anti-mask sentiment with an obscure and extremely specific case that relates to hardly anyone.

“Someone by themselves in regional Victoria going for a walk, and there’s noone else in the same square kilometre as them, it’s a bit silly for them to have to wear a mask, though, isn’t it?” she asked.

Andrews quickly shut her down: “What’s the issue, Rachel? Seriously, what’s the issue? Why is it such a massive issue to have to wear a…”

Baxendale then jumped in, insisting being allowed to not wear a mask while going for a walk in complete isolation in rural Victoria was in fact a “health purpose.”

“That’s an esoteric debate, really,” Andrews added.

Baxendale has since clarified she is by no means an anti-masker, but it was too late. The hashtag #WhatsTheIssueRachel burst into existence, memeing the shit out of the whole situation.

Heaps of people came up with their own, “esoteric” hypotheticals about when and when not to wear a mask.

A few of them are perhaps even more relatable than Baxendale’s example.

Meanwhile, others looked at road safety as a comparison to Dan Andrews asking everyone to wear a proper, fitted face mask.

How often do you witness a serious car crash? How often do you wear a seatbelt? Bingo.

Others got sidetracked from masks altogether, showing just how random the question really was.

The whole thing is reminiscent of the Andrew Probyn meme from Scott Morrison‘s press conference earlier in the year. The main difference here is the substance and context of the question(s) being asked.

From the mismanagement of hotel quarantine to over-policing or marginalised communities, there are heaps of fair criticism’s of Victoria’s lockdown, and Dan Andrews’ handling of it.

Being made to wear a face mask isn’t one of them.

