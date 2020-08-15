Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has thrown some not-that-subtle shade at Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton, after she was caught allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions for a luxury shopping spree.

According to a Daily Mail report, the reality star was arrested at Adelaide Airport on May 6 after returning from Melbourne. Apparently, Hampton’s Instagram posts tipped police off that she was flouting quarantine laws to shop instead.

“They have photos of us shopping at Culture Kings and Dior. This is why I got fined,” Hampton allegedly wrote in texts to a friend, reported the Daily Mail.

SA Police confirmed a 26-year-old woman had been charged with three counts for failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act.

When the arrest was made public in May, Hampton said it was just a “little hiccup”.

However, the Daily Mail reported yesterday that she was locked up by police for several hours and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a direction. Police then allegedly watched her fail to comply with an order to go directly home and instead pick her kids up from two separate homes. She was then reportedly hit with a third charge.

Each charge carries fines of up to $20,000 and two years jail time per breach.

Dan Andrews made a quip during his Saturday press conference that appeared to be directed at Hampton.

“There’s nothing urgent about a luxury handbag,” he said.

You heard the man! ???? pic.twitter.com/y2vPOviEVa — Julian Price (@julianprice_) August 15, 2020

It comes as Victoria records 393 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with four new deaths: a woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

While the numbers are still high, it points to a downturn in daily case numbers, with authorities calling them a “very encouraging” sign that Victoria has passed the peak of the second wave.

“It’s very encouraging that the rate of new cases has actually more than plateaued, it is now decreasing,” Director of the CSIRO Dr Glenn Grenfell told TODAY.

“This shutdown that we are sitting in in Victoria in fact is actually working.”

Hampton – who has not commented publicly on the new reports – is expected to face court on October 30.