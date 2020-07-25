Daniel Andrews has taken to Facebook to make an extraordinary post directed at young Victorians who may be “over” the lockdown, imploring them to “do the right thing.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state, and Melbourne remains under a strict six-week lockdown, the Premier made a plain-language appeal to younger constituents.

“I’m not your dad, I’m not your boss, and I’m not your teacher,” he wrote. “But I’ve got a message I want to share with young Victorians. Chances are, you probably know someone who isn’t following the rules. A mate, a friend on Facebook, someone at school or uni – it doesn’t really matter.”

“And it’s also likely that on days like today, at the end of the week, on a quiet Saturday night: You might be put in a position where you’re asked to choose between going out or staying home. You’ll be asked to come over, to hang out, just a few drinks – nothing big. Nothing risky.”

“You might consider it too – I don’t blame anyone for wanting to be with friends right now. You might even find a way to rationalise it: It’s a small gathering, you won’t get caught, your mates don’t have the virus.”

“The entire pandemic might feel like miles away from you, and your community, and your friends, and your life. But let’s not ignore the facts before us.”

Andrews then went on to highlight the fact that 61 people so far have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Victoria, while 3995 are sick and 42 are in intensive care. He also pointed out that eight people under the age of thirty are in hospital, with “no idea how long they might be there.”

He continued:

“I know it’s hard, I know it’s frustrating, and I know you’re over this – believe me, I am too. But if you’re sitting there right now, deciding if you take that risk or not. Know that if we allow this virus to spread – if people ignore the rules, or pretend this isn’t happening:” “Restrictions will get tighter, case numbers will grow larger, and more lives will be lost. So please – whether it’s for yourself, your mates, your mum, your nan, your state, or just to get past these restrictions. Do the right thing.”

Yesterday, Daniel Andrews addressed the now-infamous COVID conspiracy theorist who filmed herself driving through a checkpoint while refusing to tell officers where she was travelling.

He said: