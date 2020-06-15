Victorian Premier Dan Andrews just levelled on of the all-time great public tongue lashings against disgraced Labor politician Adem Somyurek, after the Andrews Government sacked the Upper House MP following an explosive report into massive alleged corruption.
Somyurek was sacked from his Ministerial position this morning, after a joint 60 Minutes and The Age investigation into Somyurek’s alleged brach stacking, which involved secret recordings showing the Labor Party powerbroker withdrawing large stacks of cash from a shopping centre ATM, and handing it off to a Labor staffer to fund falsified Labor Party membership applications.
In a fiery press conference, Premier Andrews ripped Somyurek to shreds, steadfastly trashing the MP’s claims that he voluntarily resigned instead of being sacked, and confirming that not only is Somyurek out of the State Government Ministry, but that Andrews no longer considers him a Labor MP at all.
BREAKING: VIC Premier Daniel Andrews confirms that Adem Somyurek was sacked, and was not given the opportunity to resign. pic.twitter.com/lul5shr8Zd
— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) June 15, 2020
Andrews then removed any lingering doubt by asserting in no uncertain terms that not only did Somyurek not voluntarily resign, but that he wasn’t even allowed the opportunity to do so.
Andrews confirmed that the allegations against Somyurek have been forwarded to both Victoria Police and IBAC.Image: AAP