CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and sexual assault.

Daisy Coleman, a key figure in the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide. She was 23.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, Coleman’s mother, Melinda, said, “She was my best friend and amazing daughter.

“I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!”

Audrie & Daisy catalogued Coleman’s experiences of trauma, bullying, and ostracisation, after her alleged rape at a Missouri house party in 2012.

She was 14 at the time.

A felony sexual assault charge against her alleged attacker, 19-year-old Matthew Barnett, was downgraded to the lesser charge of endangerment of a minor.

He received a two-year probation order and was forced to pay a small sum in restitution.

Coleman faced harassment at school and online after news of her allegation made headlines, and her family home was burned down.

Audrie & Daisy also showcased the story of Audrie Pott, who died by suicide days after her sexual assault in 2012.

Coleman went on to co-found the organisation SafeBAE, “whose mission is to end sexual assault among middle and high school students.”

Coleman “fought longer and harder than we will ever know,” the organisation said in a statement.

She would want young survivors to know they are heard, they matter, they are loved, and there are places for them to get the help they need. And she would want everyone else – peer allies, educators, parents, legislators, religious leaders – to come together to help stop sexual violence and help save teen lives.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.