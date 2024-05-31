Cynthia Nixon Says Sara Ramirez Left And Just Like That For A V Different Reason Than They Gave

After two seasons of our beloved Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) being a floundering baby gay and getting finger-banged in the kitchen on Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That, we’re finally going to see her fly the coup. And by coup, I mean potentially being finger-banged by any other character aside from Che Dias in Season Three.

Back in February, Sara Ramirez, who plays Che Dias, confirmed that they wouldn’t be returning to the series for Season Three. On Thursday, Nixon commented on Ramirez’s exit from the show.

“I think they felt, and [producer] Michael Patrick King felt, that that character had run its course,” Nixon told Variety.

“They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

While the character of Che Dias was quite divisive, Nixon stands by the work Ramirez did to bring Che Dias to life.

“They created such an amazing character. Such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” she said.

Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

But now that Che Diaz is out of the picture, fans of the show (myself included) are excited to see Miranda out in the world as a single gal exploring her sexual identity. And it turns out that Nixon herself thinks the show flows more naturally when the girliepops are single and ready to mingle.

“I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating,” she admits.



Ramirez’s axing from the show in February was clouded in scandal due to a post they made intimating that their departure from the show was due to their outspoken support of Palestinians in Gaza.

“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” the actor wrote.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

🥰 (Image: And Just Like That / Binge)

However, a source later told DailyMail that Ramirez wasn’t fired because of their support of Palestine, but rather, the unpopular nature of their character.

“Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season,” the source said.

“After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

Also, it’s worth noting that Nixon has been pretty open about her support of Palestine, too, but her character is still featured heavily in the show.

Ramirez isn’t the only actor to leave the show. Karen Pittman, who plays Miranda’s professor pal Nya Wallace, also left the series due to scheduling conflicts. However, it was revealed in early May that Rosie O’Donnell would be joining the show.

Take that as you will.

And Just Like That Season Three is due to come out sometimes in 2025 but for now, you can watch seasons One and Two of And Just Like That on Binge.