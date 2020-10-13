Thanks for signing up!

At least one person is feared dead after a building collapsed at Perth’s Curtin University on Tuesday.

The West Australian reports that in addition to the one death, another person is in a critical condition and several others have been injured.

It’s believed a glass ceiling in a new building on campus, which is still under construction, according to WA Police.

Incredibly disturbing images from Curtin University, showing damage to a building under construction. Emergency services at the scene now https://t.co/lEY3LCujaa pic.twitter.com/NhYP4kEKaB — Jacob Kagi (@kagij) October 13, 2020

Workers can were evacuated from the construction site near University Boulevard and Beazley Avenue at around midday, Western Australian time.

Paramedics and two ambulances have rushed to the scene, as have several firefighting crews, the ABC reports. It’s believed there are police officers at the scene, too.

St John Ambulance has crews in attendance at Curtin University this afternoon. No further details at this stage. Updates to come. #incidentupdate — St John WA (@stjohn_wa) October 13, 2020

More to come.