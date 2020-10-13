At least one person is feared dead after a building collapsed at Perth’s Curtin University on Tuesday.

The West Australian reports that in addition to the one death, another person is in a critical condition and several others have been injured.

It’s believed a glass ceiling in a new building on campus, which is still under construction, according to WA Police.

Workers can were evacuated from the construction site near University Boulevard and Beazley Avenue at around midday, Western Australian time.

Workers watched on as emergency services reached the scene. (Instagram / @tahllls)

Paramedics and two ambulances have rushed to the scene, as have several firefighting crews, the ABC reports. It’s believed there are police officers at the scene, too.

More to come.

READ MORE
Curtin Uni Just Copped Some "Smart" Speed Bumps That'll Lay Waste To Yr Car
Image: Facebook / Curtin University