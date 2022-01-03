A Gold Coast resident has captured the insanely supernatural moment when waves straight up carried a shipping container and boxes of beer off-shore and into the sea in Currumbin, Queensland today.

Gold Coast-based photographer Isabella (@issydphoto on Instagram) told PEDESTRIAN.TV that she was standing at the lookout above Currumbin Surf Club when a wave surge swept through the car park and carried a shipping container to the other side of the shore.

Seconds later as the waves went back into the sea, boxes of Corona beer fell out of a storage area nearby where the container was and appeared to be dragged out to sea. RIP to Poseidon and his raging hangover tomorrow.

In the clip below, you can hear what sounds like a young boy initially concerned about the fleeting booze before they realised it’s the brand that tragically shares the same name as the novel coronavirus.

I don’t care what the science is around this, this can only be described as an example of Neptune’s rage.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Isabelle told us, adding that luckily, no one was hurt in the incredible scene.

According to her, the shipping container was later moved by a crane during low tide.

The Bureau of Meteorology Queensland declared a severe weather warning for northern parts of New South Wales and southern parts of Queensland.

The Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast are copping gale-like winds of up to around 100 kilometres per hour and 50 to 100mm of rain, and parts of the Brisbane coast recorded waves as big as eight metres – OOF.

The severe conditions were caused by ex-tropical cyclone Seth which has been casually chilling roughly 350kms from Brisbane, according to BoM meteorologist Harry Clarke via 9News.

While the cyclone was downgraded to a tropical low, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned locals to “avoid the water” for now.

“The cyclone has been downgraded to a tropical low but we are seeing extremely rough weather from Hervey Bay to Coolangatta, “ she said via 9News.

“Now is not the time to go in the surf. Beaches are closed.

“Please don’t put your lives at risk or the lives of lifeguards trying to get you out of the water. They are closed for a reason.”

The severe conditions are expected to continue till midnight on Tuesday with general wet weather for the rest of the week.