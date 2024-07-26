The CEO Of CrowdStrike Has Finally Apologised For Last Week’s Massive Tech Outage

After a technical error that resulted in computers around the globe switching to the ‘blue screen of death’, the CEO of CrowdStrike — the company responsible — has apologised.

Last Friday afternoon thousands of businesses across Australia and the rest of the world came to a standstill, thanks to an error in Microsoft servers that occurred after cybersecurity company CrowdStrike released a faulty update.

If you somehow missed it, well done. It was CHAOS last Friday as everything from Coles and KFC to flights and the ABC were left in the dark because of the outage.

Now a week later, CrowdStrike’s chief executive George Kurtz has “personally” apologised for the pain caused by his company’s mistake in a newly released statement.

“I am deeply sorry for the disruption this outage has caused and personally apologise to everyone impacted,” he wrote.

The statement also confirmed that after a week of working to fix the problem, CrowdStrike managed to resolve the issue in 97 per cent of affected Windows computers.

“This progress is thanks to the tireless efforts of our customers, partners, and the dedication of our team at CrowdStrike,” Kurtz said.

“However, we understand our work is not yet complete, and we remain committed to restoring every impacted system. To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery.”

When it first happened, many people around the globe were fearful that the outage may have been the start of some form of cyber-attack. Thankfully Microsoft and CrowdStrike were quickly able to identify the source of the error before it spread further.

Sydney Airport on Friday, with blue screens from the CrowdStrike error. (Image: Twitter)

Countries impacted included America, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, India, and Great Britain. The cost of the worldwide error has been estimated at around $5.4 billion.

Kurtz confirmed in his statement of apology that while he “can’t promise perfection”, he can assure that his company was urgently addressing the cause of the problem.

“Our recovery efforts have been enhanced thanks to the development of automatic recovery techniques and by mobilising all our resources to support our customers,” the statement read.

“CrowdStrike is committed to building on our mission to stop breaches, with a renewed focus on customer controls and resilience. Customer obsession has always been our guiding principle, and this experience has only strengthened our resolve.”

On top of fixing the problem and providing a written apology, CrowdStrike made one other effort to apologise for the error — in the form of giving all CrowdStrike partners a $10 Uber Eats gift card.

CrowdStrike is offering its partners a $10 Uber Eats gift card as an apology.



When TechCrunch checked the voucher, the Uber Eats page provided an error message that said the gift card “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.” : https://t.co/XAysoHNniO pic.twitter.com/saEyOxkk1S — Binni Shah (@binitamshah) July 25, 2024

Sure, it may have cost a few billion bucks and lost countless hours of human time, but here’s a $10 discount on your next late-night snack.

Sounds even, right?

[Image: Getty]