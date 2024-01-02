A ‘Large’ Crocodile Leapt Into A Boat In Queensland And I’ll Be Staying On Dry Land Thanks

A man’s quick thinking saved him from a crocodile attack in Queensland over the weekend, after a “large” reptile reportedly leapt into his small boat in the region’s north.

The Department of Environment, Science and Innovation says it is investigating after it received a report of the crocodile leaping out of the water at Jane Creek, north of Mackay. It says the incident occurred about 10am on Sunday.

Senior wildlife officer Jane Burns said the crocodile targeted an experienced fisherman who had lived in the area for decades.

“The man said he had been fishing around four hours and when he saw the large crocodile approaching the boat, he moved to the back of the vessel and started the engine,” Burns said in a statement.

“The crocodile swum under the tinnie, then turned and launched itself up and into the vessel with its jaws wide open.

“The man then jumped the crocodile to get to the bow of the tinnie and retrieve the anchor, and the crocodile pivoted, over-balanced and fell into the water, bending the rails of the tinnie.”

She said the fisherman immediately left the area, telling authorities he had “never seen such a large crocodile behaving that way in the region before.”

Burns said a team was being mobilised and would conduct searches for the crocodile. If it is found to be a “problem crocodile” it would be targeted for removal from the wild.

“Our team are being mobilised from Mackay to conduct a daytime site assessment and install recent crocodile sighting warning signs at suitable access points,” she said.

“Should we not confirm the presence of a crocodile during our daytime search, we will conduct a nighttime spotlight assessment in Jane Creek when tidal conditions are suitable.”

Locals and visitors to the area have been warned to always keep an eye out for crocodiles, even when warning signs are not erected.