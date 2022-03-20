The Australian women’s cricket team has secured its spot in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup semi-final after a massive win against India. The game was played in Auckland, New Zealand.

In ODI matches, each team gets 50 overs (made up of 6 balls each) to make as many runs as humanely possible.

During their world cup campaign, the Aussies are yet to cop an L which puts them in a fine position to potentially snag ODI cricket’s most prized trophy.

Just quietly, the Aussie women’s cricket team have won 11 separate world cups across all formats of the game. Not bloody bad at all!

India batted first and managed to net 277 runs while only dropping seven wickets which was a super admirable effort.

India’s captain and top-scorer Mithali Raj blasted 68 runs to steady her team through the innings.

Australia’s batters then came in like a fkn wrecking ball with captain and top scorer Meg Lanning smashing 97 runs off just 107 balls.

Australia only ended up dropping four wickets on their way to hitting 280 runs but that’s not to say the game didn’t get tight towards the end.

Australia only topped India’s total in the final over of its innings with just three balls to spare.

The full highlights vid from the ODI cricket match can be viewed here.

For all its excitement, the match was also a record-breaking achievement for the Aussie team.

Australia now holds the record for the highest run chase in women’s ODI world cup history beating the previous record by a massive 18 runs as per News.com.

Highest successful chase in the Women's ODI World Cup: 280/4 – Australia🇦🇺 v IND🇮🇳 at Auckland, today

262/2 – Australia🇦🇺 v SL🇱🇰 at Bristol, 2017

244/9 – Sri Lanka🇱🇰 v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at Mumbai, 2013#CWC22 #INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 19, 2022

The Aussie cricket team will now take on South Africa in round six of the seven group stages on Tuesday at 9am AEDT.

Saturday’s win against India secures Australia’s spot in the cricket semi-final regardless of what happens in the remaining two group stage matches.

The tournament final will be played on April 3 in Christchurch.

If you weren’t already impressed enough at Australia’s performance on the pitch, suss out Darcie Brown‘s off-pitch steak-devouring efforts.

Flying the flag proudly on the field and on the dinner plate.