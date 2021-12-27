After the news yesterday that a Sydney COVID testing centre had mistakenly sent negative results to over 400 COVID-positive people, those affected by the stuff-up are now coming to terms with what that actually means for them.

Stephanie Colonna was one of the 400-odd people who received a Christmas message saying she was COVID-negative after going in for COVID testing last week.

Speaking on Nine’s Today this morning, Colonna explained that she was self-isolating as she lives with young family members and was a close contact. When she received her negative result Colonna rejoined the fam and baby-sat her young niece and nephew, who are aged just one and three.

“I had symptoms Monday and Tuesday, because I went out for a weekend away with friends, and then I went to get tested Monday and Tuesday, but they were turning me away, and all the clinics were at capacity, and were closing because of the heat. So, I went on Wednesday, got tested [and] isolated,” Colonna explained during a live video cross on Today.

She says that she was “mortified” once she got the text on Boxing Day explaining that her COVID testing result was wrong and that she was indeed positive.