The narrative of Omicron being a ‘South African variant’ has already made its way into the media, our dinner tables and our travel restrictions. However, the falsehoods around Omicron and the way we’ve quickly reacted to it comes strictly from a place of xenophobia and racism. Let’s talk about it.

First of all, some facts. Not much is known about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 apart from the fact that it was first isolated and discovered by scientists in South Africa. Thanks to this research the Omicron variant has been successfully detected across the world, in countries such as Belgium, Italy, Hong Kong, Israel and the UK.

If you're seeing that Omicron is from South Africa, this might help. pic.twitter.com/Tl8NIoAY6J — Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) November 26, 2021

Needs to be said: banning travel from African countries but not from other nations with confirmed cases of Omicron variant is racist — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) November 27, 2021

There is currently no way of telling where this variant started, but it doesn’t matter. Diseases mutate all the time, and the media has already found their scapegoat. Privileged and predominantly white countries such as the US, Australia and the UK have already established blanket border bans for anyone travelling from South Africa and surrounding African countries Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, and Eswatini.

These are bans based purely on politics and not science, or else we’d be seeing many more European countries on that list and ensuring we keep our borders closed to everyone who poses a risk of spreading Omicron into Australia.

However, an international relationship affected by systemic racism no longer exists between say Italy and Australia. But, a racist relationship between paternalistic high-income countries and South Africa does. A structure built entirely out of bigotry and othering, that has been going on for decades. Our media has already demonised the country of South Africa by attaching them entirely to the new variant, but our politicians and border rules are simply cementing our long-standing xenophobia into law.

Shit’s starting to get real obvious, fellas.

The unabashed racism of only banning African countries due to omicron is wild. Like, they’re not even trying to pretend to not be racist — Elsbeth Tashioni (@THISisLULE) November 28, 2021

Watching pop media and racists jump on the Omicron variant by calling it the "South African variant" is as disappointing as it is predictable. — Christopher Lockett (@HeyLockett) November 27, 2021

Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Delivery Alliance hopped on the BBC to slam the world’s reaction to the Omicron virus as “discriminatory” and “wrong”, and also critique the vaccine inequity created by countries hoarding jabs.

“Moderna supplied to other countries and did not supply to Botswana, so now we have a variant,” she said.

“Do we know where this variant originated? No, we don’t even know that yet… the excellent science in South Africa has shown it up, but it very well could have come from anywhere else.”

“This is discriminatory, it is xenophobia, and it is wrong. Let us follow the science, let us not follow politics.

“Let us share the know-how. Let us allow African countries and others to produce their own vaccines so that we do not get to an Omega variant which we cannot control.”

Spoke to @BBCWorld earlier today about #VirusVariantsVaccine #VaccineApartheid Inequity & Injustice. Thanks to Philippa Thomas for inviting me on. This is NOT the answer, we need Global Solidarity and we need it NOW! pic.twitter.com/aI9DhnDF6n — Dr. Ayoade Alakija (@yodifiji) November 27, 2021

Dr Alakija’s points about vaccine equity are also something we all should be focusing on as Omicron becomes more talked about in the media.

High-efficacy vaccine hoarding has become a massive problem in high-income countries, where third booster shots are currently being handed out. If we do not put our bigotry and superiority complexes aside and focus on a global vaccine-sharing effort, then COVID-19 will simply continue to evolve and grow in countries that have been left to essentially fend for themselves with few resources.

READ MORE *All* International Arrivals Into NSW and Victoria Must Immediately Isolate For 72 Hours

This is a function of colonialism that has affected many nations in the fight against COVID-19, and will continue to as more variants are discovered.

Isolating and banning South Africa will only damage South Africans and do very little to help us. It’s greed at work, and it’s a violently brazen display of the xenophobia that has quietly existed for a long time now.

Make no mistake, Omicron was born out of racist policies & choices which continue to perpetuate vaccine inequity. Omicron is a variant from colonialism. — Birgit Umaigba RN, MEd (@birgitomo) November 27, 2021

Hoard vaccine, manufacture vaccine inequity, create conditions for emergence of variants, then ban and isolate. https://t.co/gRMCu9qimT — Oni Blackstock, MD, MHS (@oni_blackstock) November 26, 2021

Hell, even the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out the world’s bullshit.

“We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our southern African sister countries to immediately and urgently reverse their decisions,” he said in a press conference addressing the blacklisting of South Africa around the world.

“The prohibition of travel is not informed by science. The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic.

“These restrictions are unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our southern African sister countries,” he continued.

Moving forward, it’s time we check ourselves before blindly allowing dominant powers to tell us who is to blame. Racism has no place in a pandemic, and it needs to stop with us and the way we talk about Omicron. As we’ve seen before, racist ways of thinking sure as hell won’t be stopping anytime soon with our discriminatory leaders.