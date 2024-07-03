FLuQE Is The Hot New COVID Strain Entering The Villa — Here’s What You Need To Know

Though the days of COVID-19 lockdowns and keeping up with the endless variant names feel like a distant memory, much like the Fast & Furious franchise, the virus is still popping out sequels despite the public’s lack of interest. The latest sub-variant to watch out for, FLuQE, is already on the rise in Australia.

Just over a month ago we were introduced to the newest member of the COVID family, the saucy-sounding FLiRT strain. But if you didn’t take the opportunity to get your FLiRT on, you are already too late as it has mutated into FLuQE.

Like all the other times you’ve heard about a variant of the virus, this one is more contagious than the previous ones, with an increased risk of re-infection that means vaccines are struggling to keep up.

Admittedly the name FLuQE isn’t as sexy as FLiRT, or as iconic as Delta or Omicron. But despite the fact its name may not be catchy, it certainly is. Here’s everything we know about the new COVID-19 sub-variant FLuQE.

What is FLuQE?

FLuQE signals the sequel to the “FLiRT” variant sub-group that included KP.1, KP.2, and JN.1.7.

FLuQE shares the same mutations as the KP.2 FLiRT variants, but has an additional spike protein that means we have reached KP.3.

The particular protein that distinguishes KP.3 from its predecessors is Q493E. No, that’s not the name of a Qantas flight that had to turn around, I see how you’d be confused.

Artist rendition of a viral mutation. Source: Getty.

The Q(493)E part of the protein’s number plate is where we get the name FLuQE from.

But what does all of this medical mumbo-jumbo mean to you trying to have a hot girl winter?

How is FLuQE different from previous COVID strains?

As the chilly months bring on more cold and flu symptoms, the highly transmissible nature of COVID is enjoying free reign.

The extra protein mutation in FLuQE has resulted in an even more transmissible strain that is causing havoc across the chilly people of Australia and has quickly overtaken FLiRT as the dominant strain.

You VS the variant she tells you not to worry about.

“Certainly in our country, FLuQE, or KP.3, has passed FLiRT, or KP.2,” Paul Griffin, clinical microbiologist from the University of Queensland told ABC.

“South Australia has led the charge, but in most parts of the country we’ve already transitioned to the next one after FLiRT.”

Other experts also cited that the FLuQE variant already accounts for a third of all COVID cases in Australia.

Thankfully the extra mutation has only resulted in a more viral version of the disease, and the severity of the symptoms is consistent with previous variants and sub-variants.

When in doubt, RAT it out. Source: Getty.

However, because it is a new variant it means that our current vaccinations against COVID are another step behind — which isn’t a huge red flag, but is definitely annoying.

“That doesn’t mean these changes render our vaccines ineffective, or that past infection doesn’t provide an element of protection, it just declines in a relatively progressive way,” Griffin said, per the publication.

What are FLuQE’s symptoms?

The symptoms of FLuQE have remained consistent with previous strains of the virus we’ve all come to know and love. I say love because you know you can chuck a “sorry, it might be COVID” sickie as soon as you experience any of the following:

Cough

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Body Aches

Congestion

Nausea

Diarrhea

Headaches

And just in time too. I already used FLiRT as an excuse for a week off. So nice to know these variants are keeping up with my desire to take paid leave.

On a serious note, experts have warned that due to the (yet again) increasing contagiousness of the latest variant, it is more important than ever to take necessary precautions when you think you might be sick.

Stay safe, stay sexy, stay flirty not-FLuQEy.

[Image: Getty]